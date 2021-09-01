Noble: All crew safe, proud of their work

We've heard from Noble regarding the drill ship that was in the gulf during the storm.

They say all crew are safe and accounted for, and the ship is operating under its own power while full assessments are done. The helipad is operational, they say.

Craig Muirhead, spokesman for Noble, which is under contract with Shell, provided us with this statement:

“The Noble Globetrotter II drillship successfully secured its well in progress and departed the well location early on August 28 to take evasive action from Hurricane Ida’s storm path. These actions were based on real-time forecasts in the days leading up to the storm. It is standard industry practice for self-propelled vessels to take evasive action in advance of a hurricane.

"The vessel encountered hurricane-force conditions during this transit but maintained stability throughout the weather event. The vessel continues to operate on its own power with functional marine and safety systems. The Company is in the process of completing a full assessment of its condition. The vessel’s heli-deck is fully operational, and helicopter transportation will resume as charter service from hurricane-effected areas allows.

"The Company is proud of the performance of the vessel’s crew and can confirm that all personnel on board are safe and accounted for. We will continue to work closely with personnel and their families to provide all necessary support as we all recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.”

Offshore Magazine, a trade journal, reported two days ago that this ship and two others operated by Noble had weathered the storm.

"Noble Corp. has reported that all personnel onboard the ultra-deepwater drillships Pacific Sharav, Noble Globetrotter I, and Noble Globetrotter II in the US Gulf of Mexico are safe and accounted for following Hurricane Ida.

Each rig successfully secured its respective well in progress and took evasive actions to avoid the storm’s path.

Of the three, the Noble Globetrotter II is the only vessel that encountered hurricane-force conditions. According to the drilling contractor, the drillship maintained stability throughout the weather event and is operating on its own power with functional marine and safety systems. A full assessment of its condition will be completed as soon as the weather clears," the magazine reports.

To read the entire article, click here.

This is a developing story and we're waiting on additional information from Noble. This story will be updated as we obtain more information.