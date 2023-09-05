Escapees at women’s jail facility in Cottonport

COTTONPORT, La. — In the early morning hours of September 5, 2023, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report from DC-3 Corrections staff of a possible escape(s) from the facility in Cottonport.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Department of Corrections / Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local law enforcement agencies responded to assist in locating the escapees.

APSO and the LA Dept. of Corrections have tracking K9s on the ground searching for the escapees.

The investigation and search is ongoing.

Updates will follow.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat urges anyone with information or who observes suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or 911 for emergencies. He also advises people in the area to take the extra precaution of locking their vehicles and homes.