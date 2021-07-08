Escaped Burmese python at Mall of Louisiana recaptured

The Burmese python that escaped on Monday from a zoo at the Mall of Louisiana has been found.

According to WBRZ, Cara, the 12-foot Burmese python was discovered around 3:45 am on Thursday in a crawl space of the mall.

The Blue Zoo of Baton Rouge shared video to their Facebook page showing the snake being removed from a hole in the wall by a team of searchers.

"We couldn’t be more excited to share with you that the search is over," the zoo states. "Cara has been found, safe and healthy!"

Following her removal, the python was transported to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for a health check.

Zoo officials tell WBRZ that an investigation will be launched into how the snake was able to escape from her habitat and into the mall.

Searches were conducted for two days in an effort to recapture the snake. Snake experts, animal trackers and local law enforcement were just some of those called in to search for Cara.

As crews searched for Cara, the snake's "great escape" was gaining national attention. A Twitter account acting as Cara, @pythoncara, began posting updates after her disappearance. Its tagline was "Just let me shop and no one gets hurt."

