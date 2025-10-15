EPA releases latest on the Smitty’s Supply Fire Cleanup

Federal authorities are taking over the cleanup of the massive fire that happened in Roseland a couple of months ago.

The EPA signed a consent order with the company, a release states.

"After leading cleanup efforts for almost two months, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is entering into a consent order with Smitty’s Supply, Inc. to assume responsibility for the cleanup of the facility damaged by a fire on August 22 and to pay certain response costs incurred by the United States. EPA is also issuing a Pollution Removal Funding Authorization (PRFA) to the state of Louisiana to continue cleanup efforts of the Tangipahoa River and nearby ponds under EPA oversight," the release states.

Federal officials and the Louisiana Department for Environmental Quality (LDEQ) worked together, and when the company withdrew from response operations because of money, "both agencies recognized that EPA was best positioned to assume the lead role, given its access to Clean Water Act and CERCLA funding as well as its federal response capabilities," the release states.

EPA took over the lead for the response on August 24. Since then, the release says that EPA and supporting agencies "have successfully recovered more than 11 million gallons of liquid waste and removed more than 7 million gallons of liquid wastes from the Tangipahoa River and nearby ponds, laid more than 22,400 feet of containment boom to prevent the spread of oil or other contaminants along the Tangipahoa River, and interacted with more than 2,200 residents to ensure the community’s concerns were heard and addressed."

“EPA has been here from day one working tirelessly to protect the communities in Tangipahoa Parish impacted by the fire, said EPA Region 6 Administrator Scott Mason. “Working closely with state and parish partners, and other federal agencies, we have made tremendous progress, and we will continue to remain in the parish to ensure that Smitty’s Supply completes the work required in the settlement.”

According to the release, under the consent order with Smitty’s Supply, which goes into effect today, the company has agreed to perform on-site work to prevent further release off-site, remove and properly dispose of all material contaminated with hazardous substances, and properly manage all tanks, drums, totes, containers, and product containing hazardous substances not impacted by the August 22, 2025, incident.

The release addresses how the clean-up will be paid for: "Under the PRFA, EPA, through the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Pollution Funds Center, will administer funds from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to reimburse the State of Louisiana for costs incurred for the continued cleanup of the ponds and the Tangipahoa River impacted by the Smitty’s Supply fire. LDEQ will serve as the state on-scene coordinator (SOSC), working under EPA as the federal on-scene coordinator (FOSC). Additionally, through the Governor’s declared emergency, Tangipahoa Parish Government will serve as the local on-scene coordinator (LOSC). Tangipahoa Parish falls under the Louisiana Home Rule Charter. Under the Home Rule Charter, the local government has broad authority to exercise powers that are not explicitly denied to it by the state. All work required in the consent order will be completed under EPA’s close oversight."

The consent order includes specific cleanup requirements and accountability measures. Within 30 days of completing the work, Smitty’s must submit a final report for EPA’s review and approval. If EPA determines that Smitty’s Supply is not meeting, or is unable to meet, cleanup requirements, EPA will reassume control of cleanup operations, the release states.

EPA will continue to provide information, and support to the community through its community involvement activities at the site including updates on the cleanup work performed by the company.

On August 22, 2025, the Louisiana State Police notified EPA of an explosion and fire involving above-ground storage tanks at the Smitty’s Supply Inc. facility in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. Local authorities activated a one-mile evacuation radius, which was reduced to the area closest to the incident.

For additional information, EPA created a website, www./epa.gov/smittys-supply-fire, that includes:



Recent sampling and monitoring results

Cleanup progress updates

Photos from the field