Sunday night update from the Smitty's fire

Roseland, LA — As firefighting and environmental response efforts continue at the Smitty Supply Inc. site, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will serve as the lead agency on-scene, state officials say in a Sunday night update.

EPA is mobilizing Emergency Rapid Response Services (ERRS) contractors to coordinate response efforts and continue operations seamlessly during the transition. Previously, the responsible party (Smitty’s), was coordinating these efforts, the release states.

The current agencies participating in response operations will continue to coordinate, including Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Louisiana State Police, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO), the National Weather Service (NWS), the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), and the Tangipahoa Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the release states.

To date, no injuries have been reported. Nearly 150 personnel are engaged in field operations, representing all levels of government and contracted support, the release states.

To support wildlife protection, a hotline has been established at 832-514-9663 for reports of impacted wildlife. The public is urged not to handle wildlife directly. Please use only the hotline number listed here, as other numbers circulating may be inaccurate, officials say.

The mandatory evacuation remains in effect within a one-mile radius of the incident site. The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) also remains in place for three nautical miles around the site and up to 5,000 feet above surface level. Unauthorized aircraft, including drones, are prohibited. For current TFR details, visit https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr2/list.html .

"Officials remain committed to ensuring public safety, mitigating environmental impacts, and advancing recovery efforts," the release states.