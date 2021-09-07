EPA issues fuel waiver to support marine operations at Port Fourchon

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an emergency fuel waiver for marine operations in and around Port Fourchon, effective immediately.

Administrator Michael S. Regan says it was determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist at Port Fourchon as a result of impacts from Hurricane Ida.

The EPA issued waiver will allow the use of the ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel requirements at Port Fourchon to help improve the fuel and crude oil supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida.

Specifically, the EPA says the fuel waiver will help support critical marine operations in and around Port Fourchon. The fuel waiver will allow the sale at Port Fourchon of higher-sulfur diesel fuel (normally designated for ocean-going vessels) for use in any marine vessel and any nonroad engines and nonroad equipment used offshore.

The waiver begins September 6, 2021, and ends September 16, 2021.

The Clean Air Act allows Administrator Regan, in consultation with U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, to waive certain fuel requirements to address emergency fuel shortages.

As required by law, EPA and DOE evaluated the situation and determined that granting a short-term waiver was consistent with the public interest. They say the EPA and DOE are continuing to actively monitor the fuel supply situation, and will act if extreme and unusual supply circumstances exist in other areas.

For more information about fuel waivers, click here.

Read the letter below:

