Entergy provides estimates on power restoration to Ida impacted areas

On Friday, September 3, Entergy announced preliminary estimated times for the completion of power restoration for customers affected by Hurricane Ida

Over the last five days, Entergy says crews have restored power to approximately 225,000 customers.

Damage assessment so far have revealed more than 14,000 damaged or destroyed poles, 2,223 damaged or destroyed transformers, and 155 destroyed transmission structures, according to the company.

Assessments continue in the most damaged areas and restoration is also underway.

Entergy says the preliminary estimates for restoration reflect completion dates, but service to many customers will be restored before these dates.

Nearly 26,000 professionals from 40 states are working to restore power throughout affected communities.

“We understand the extreme difficulty of living without power, and hope that these estimated times of restoration can help customers better plan and prepare for the coming days, and for those in the hardest-hit areas, weeks ahead,” said Rod West, Entergy group president, utility operations. “We recognize the hardship this historic storm has wrought on our communities and across our region. We ask that our customers remain safe, and we appreciate their extended patience. Please know that thousands of employees and contractors are currently in the field working day and night to restore power. We will continue working until every community is restored.”

Below is a list of preliminary estimated restoration times for affected communities.

Entergy says these are general descriptions of Entergy’s local network and that cities and towns within those networks may see power earlier than the dates listed.

Specific restoration times down to the local area, including the coast and areas in the immediate path of the storm, are continuing to be developed and will be released in the coming days, they say.

The following estimates are subject to change as assessments and restoration work continue.

Sept. 3

Port Allen – Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and Iberville Parishes

Zachary – East and West Feliciana Parishes

Sept. 4

Central Business District

Sept. 6

B.R. Metro – East Baton Rouge Parish

Sept. 7

Gonzales – Gonzales and parts of Ascension Parish

Denham Springs

Chalmette –St. Bernard and upper parts of Plaquemines Parish

Sept. 8

Metairie-Kenner

Westbank – Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Algiers

New Orleans East

Orleans Parish

