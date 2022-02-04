Entergy asks FEMA for $450M for more resilient electric grid

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana’s largest power company is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for $450 million to make its electric grid more resilient.

Entergy Corp.’s eight grant applications include three of four projects that were in a $39.5 million package rejected last year.

The company says in a news release that some of its projects would protect several south Louisiana substations from floods. It says others would reconfigure and harden transmission facilities serving Houma and surrounding areas.

Entergy says it also wants to upgrade distribution facilities in New Orleans and lower Plaquemines Parish to withstand stronger winds.

Entergy Louisiana has 1.1 million electric customers and Entergy New Orleans has 205,000.

