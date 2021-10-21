Endangered Sumatran orangutan at Audubon Zoo expecting twins

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will soon welcome two babies, as its Sumatran orangutan Menari is expecting twins.

The zoo announced that Menari, born in 2009, will be a first-time mother after successfully breeding with the zoo's male orangutan, Jambi. The twins are expected to arrive in December or January.

“We are very excited about this pregnancy,” said Audubon’s Senior Veterinarian Bob MacLean. “Twinning is extremely rare in orangutans--there is only about a 1% chance of this happening.”

In 1985, the zoo's orangutan Sarah had twins, both of which were raised at Audubon Zoo.

Menari's care staff and the zoo's veterinary team are working on daily training and enrichment sessions to prepare her for motherhood. Issues with lactation, basic mothering skills, and dynamics within the orangutan group post-birth are all possible. Staff is also working with Menari to ensure she'll be comfortable with the possibility of staff helping her with feeding or caring for one or both of the infants if necessary.

Read more from Audubon Zoo here.

