Emergency equipment arrives in Barataria with help of LA National Guard

Louisiana National Guard
Emergency equipment arrives in Barataria by way of Louisiana National Guardsmen
Posted at 9:13 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 10:13:25-04

The Town of Barataria in Jefferson Parish received much needed emergency equipment over the weekend.

Guardsmen with the 225th Multi-Role Bridge Company began ferrying emergency equipment from Lafitte to Barataria.

The town is currently cutoff to vehicle traffic due to damage sustained to the swing bridge from Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana National Guardsmen and Guardsmen from across the country have been working in the state since Ida made landfall.

The teams have taken part in rescue operations, debris removal, and the distribution of supplies to impacted residents among other jobs.

