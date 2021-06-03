Elderly man missing from Hammond found safe near home

An 81-year-old Hammond man who has been missing since last week has been located alive, media outlets report.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told AN17 Local News that Earl Dunn was found around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a remote wooded area near his home and was transported to a nearby medical facility for evaluation.

Crews were searching the wooded area about 400 yards from Dunn's residence, when they observed him lying on his back in several inches of water.

"The coordinated efforts between ... agencies are truly commendable," said Chief Jimmy Travis. "The cooperation of the workers, volunteers, and family members resulted in a life being saved. You can't ask for anything better."

