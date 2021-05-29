Deputies searching for elderly man with dementia missing from Hammond

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia last seen Friday afternoon.

Earl Dunn, 81, suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's, and his medical condition may impair his judgments, chief Jimmy Travis says.

Dunn is 5'4" and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and jeans.

Here's a photo of Dunn:

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

Police say Dunn went missing from his residence on George Drive in Hammond, and was last seen at 1:15 p.m. Friday walking east on University Ave. just east of I-55.

Anyone who locates Dunn or who has information on his whereabouts should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-345-6150.

