Effort to add seats to Louisiana Supreme Court nears passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposal to add two new seats to the Louisiana Supreme Court is nearing final legislative passage.

The expansion is expected to create at least one new majority-minority district on the high court and require districts that haven't been redrawn for decades to get reshaped.

The legislation received the backing of the House civil law committee in a 10-5 vote Monday and heads next to the full House for debate. It's already won support from the Senate.

If approved by the Legislature and voters in a statewide election, the measure would boost the state Supreme Court to nine justices, up from seven.

The new terms would start in 2025.

