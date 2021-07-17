Edwin Edwards to lie in state Saturday, Funeral on Sunday

Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol Saturday for public viewing.

A spokesman for Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder's office tells us that family members and close friends will pay their respects as Edwards will lie in repose at the Old State Capitol on Sunday, July 17.

The State Capitol will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday for public viewing. A live stream of the viewing at lpb.org from 10 AM to 12 PM on Saturday for those wishing to pay their respects while being COVID aware.

Full Coverage of Edwards Funeral will begin on Sunday in Baton Rogue. KATC will offer a live stream of the funeral services for Edwards beginning at 1:00 pm.

Edwards will be buried at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in south Baton Rouge. The four-term governor died early Monday in his home, he was 93.

Residents in Crowley were given the opportunity to sign Edwards funeral register on Thursday and Friday at the Crowley court house. That register will be back in Crowley on Monday following Edwards funeral on Sunday.

