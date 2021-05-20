Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Edwards to update on COVID-19, severe weather and the legislative session

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
gov edwards_AP.jpeg
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 12:46:53-04

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference on Thursday to update the public on several topics.

Edwards is scheduled to speak at 2:30 pm on May 20, 2021 on the state's response to COVID-19, severe weather in the state, and the legislative session.

KATC will stream the press conference on katc.com and our Facebook page.

A livestream is below:

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.