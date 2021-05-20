Edwards to update on COVID-19, severe weather and the legislative session

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference on Thursday to update the public on several topics.

Edwards is scheduled to speak at 2:30 pm on May 20, 2021 on the state's response to COVID-19, severe weather in the state, and the legislative session.

KATC will stream the press conference on katc.com and our Facebook page.

A livestream is below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel