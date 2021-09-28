Edwards to update on COVID-19 and Ida recovery

Governor Edwards will hold a press briefing on Tuesday to update on the State's response to COVID-19 and discuss recovery from Hurricane Ida.

The press briefing will begin at 1:00 pm. Edwards is expected to discuss the current mask mandate in the state. It is set to expire on Wednesday.

In August, the governor extended the indoor mask mandate before Hurricane Ida made landfall in the Southeastern part of the state.

He is expected to discuss the recovery efforts from the storm.

KATC will stream the press conference on katc.com and our Facebook page.

For the latest on the COVID numbers in the state, click here.

