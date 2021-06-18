Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Edwards signs Louisiana assessor car allowance bill into law

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Unrented Avis and Budget rental cars are stored in a shopping center parking lot during a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Rental cars
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:50:24-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - All of Louisiana’s tax assessors can now give themselves car allowances up to 15% of their salaries.

A bill signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will authorize the parish officials to pocket an extra $20,000 or more annually.

The House and Senate passed the vehicle allowance in their just-ended legislative session. Edwards’ office announced Thursday that the Democratic governor signed off on the measure, which took effect immediately.

Lawmakers said assessors earn between $135,000 and $172,000 annually. A 15% vehicle allowance could reach $20,000 to $26,000 a year.

The dollars for the vehicle payments will come from assessors’ existing budgets.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.