Edwards signs Louisiana assessor car allowance bill into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - All of Louisiana’s tax assessors can now give themselves car allowances up to 15% of their salaries.

A bill signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will authorize the parish officials to pocket an extra $20,000 or more annually.

The House and Senate passed the vehicle allowance in their just-ended legislative session. Edwards’ office announced Thursday that the Democratic governor signed off on the measure, which took effect immediately.

Lawmakers said assessors earn between $135,000 and $172,000 annually. A 15% vehicle allowance could reach $20,000 to $26,000 a year.

The dollars for the vehicle payments will come from assessors’ existing budgets.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel