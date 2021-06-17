Edwards issues state of emergency due to tropical threat in the Gulf

Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, a tropical system expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend.

According to Edwards, the broad area of low pressure is expected to become a tropical or subtropical depression Thursday night or Friday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Intracoastal City to the Alabama/Florida border. This system is expected to be near tropical storm strength as it approaches the Louisiana Coast late Friday, but the greatest threat of flooding and possible severe weather should primarily stay east of the Acadiana area. See more from the KATC Weather Team here.

“According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rainfall will be the biggest threat,” said Gov. Edwards. “In addition to heavy rains, there is also a threat of coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated its Crisis Action Team and stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond parish capabilities. It is important to stay weather aware as these storms approach the coast. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize your emergency plans. Start with getting a COVID-19 vaccination for you and your family.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts, he says.

GOHSEP also encourages everyone to avoid flooded roadways. Do not remove or drive around barricades. Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.

