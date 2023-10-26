UPDATE: One lane reopened near Texas line after truck overturns

UPDATE: The right lane is now open, according to Louisiana State Police. Crews are repairing the work zone barrier wall in order to reopen the left lane.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are currently blocked 3 miles from the Texas state line due to an overturned 18-wheeler, State Police reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are working to clear the roadway, they say.

TX Hwy 12/LA Hwy 12 to LA Hwy 109 is available as a detour. However, there is traffic congestion, troopers say.

The best way to keep up with road conditions is 511la.org