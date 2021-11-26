Early voting opens Saturday for Louisiana's local elections

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s week long early voting period for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday in the 38 parishes that have local competitions on the ballot.

Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans, Rapides and Vernon Parishes have candidates vying for elected jobs.

Voters in New Orleans are choosing their sheriff, clerk of criminal district court and several city council members.

There are local propositions on ballots across 34 parishes. St. Tammany Parish voters will decide whether to authorize a casino.

In Ouachita Parish, some voters will determine whether they want to recall Richwood's mayor.

Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday through Dec. 4, except Sunday.

