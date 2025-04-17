Early voting for May election starts Saturday; what's on your ballot?

Early voting for the May 3 election will be Saturday, April 19 through Saturday, April 26 (excluding Sunday, April 20) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations, which can be found at voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting

If you want to see what's on your ballot, you can download the GeauxVote app on your phone, and you can also find info online here: voterportal.sos.la.gov

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet

If you have any issues voting, call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov. To report potential polling place accessibility issues, please email the Elections ADA Compliance Officer at ADA@sos.la.gov. Complaints involving possible election code violations should be reported to the Secretary of State’s Election Integrity Division at 800-722-5305.

Here are some more dates you might need:



The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 29 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is May 2 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

There's not a lot on the ballot; a couple of millages are up for renewal, and there's a runoff for a city council seat in Jennings. And, the citizens of St. Martinville will decide if they want to remain under their charter or have the city's operations follow the Lawrason Act. To see our story about that issue, click here.

Here's what's on the ballot in Acadiana's parishes. To see your own ballot, log in to the state's voter portal at geauxvote.org.

IBERIA PARISH

City of New Iberia Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), continue to levy a 3.45 mills tax (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the City (an estimated $704,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and improving public streets, sidewalks and alleys within and for said City?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Councilman District A, City of Jennings

Elisha Neal Duhon, Republican

Carolyn King Simon, No Party

ST. MARTIN PARISH

City of St. Martinville Proposition

Shall the City of St. Martinville, State of Louisiana, (the "City"), adopt the Lawrason Act form of government and be governed by a Mayor and Board of Aldermen, all in accordance with Part I, Chapter 2, Title 33 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, including but not limited to La. R.S. 33:321, et seq.?

Parishwide School District Proposition

(Bond)

Shall St. Martin Parish School District, Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $30,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate of not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, including, to the extent feasible, those specific school projects set forth in the "Capital Improvement Plan" to be approved prior to the election, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 21.50 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

ST. MARY PARISH

Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a tax not to exceed 2.79 mills (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $385,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity and forced drainage works within and for the District, said millage to represent a .29 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 2.50 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held March 28, 2015?

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 2 mills (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $60,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities, including the purchase of fire trucks, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?