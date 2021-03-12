Early voting ends March 13 for March 20 election

Early voting for the March 20 Election will end on Saturday, March 13.

Voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

There are 20 parishes in which there will be both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and local races/propositions: Ascension, Avoyelles, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Jefferson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. Landry, Washington, Webster, and Winn.

23 parishes will vote only on multi-parish races (such as U.S. Representative): Assumption, Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Madison, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Vernon, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

There are ten parishes in which there will only be local races and/or propositions: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Mary, St. Tammany, and Vermilion.

11 parishes will have no elections: Acadia, Allen, Claiborne, Iberia, Lafayette, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and Union.

For more on the elections and voting in Acadiana: What's on the Ballot: March 20, 2021 elections

Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot.

GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the secretary of state's office says that polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

