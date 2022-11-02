Early voting ends: Here are the final numbers

Early voting for the November 8 election has ended, and we've got the final numbers from the Secretary of State.

Statewide, 363,009 of Louisiana's 3,016,626 registered voters cast a ballot early. That's 12 percent.

You can still vote on the day of the election; if you want to see what's on your ballot click here.

Early voting started on October 25 and ended November 1 for this election. In Louisiana, you don't need any reason to vote early.

Here are the numbers from Acadiana's parishes:

Acadia Parish: 4,557 of the 39,273 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 12 percent.



Calcasieu Parish: 13,097 of the 126,874 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 10 percent.



Evangeline Parish: 3,218 of the 21,724 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 15 percent.



Iberia Parish: 4,942 of the 46,195 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 11 percent.



Lafayette Parish: 16,723 of the 159,738 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 10 percent.



St. Landry Parish: 6,434 of the 58,438 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 11 percent.



St. Martin Parish: 5,465 of the 37,024 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 15 percent.



St. Mary Parish: 3,495 of the 32,122 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 11 percent.



Vermilion Parish: 4,101 of the 38,057 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 11 percent.



If you'd like to see the numbers for yourself, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.You can find the figures for early voting here, and the figures for voter registration here.