Early voting continues today; see the numbers so far

Early voting for the May 16 election continues this week.

You can still vote on the day of the election; if you want to see what's on your ballot click here.

Early voting started on May 2 and lasts until May 9 for this election. In Louisiana, you don't need any reason to vote early. To find out more, click here.

On election day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Here are the numbers from Acadiana's parishes as of May 3:



Acadia Parish: 703 of the 37,984 registered voters cast an early ballot.

That's 1.85 percent.



That's 1.85 percent. Calcasieu Parish: 3,032 of the 123,696 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 2.45 percent.



Evangeline Parish: 220 of the 20,680 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 1.06 percent.



Iberia Parish: 1,045 of the 43,337 registered voters cast an early ballot.

That's 2.41 percent.



That's 2.41 percent. Lafayette Parish: 4,713 of the 161,652 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 2.91 percent.



St. Landry Parish: 1,037 of the 55,035 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 1.88 percent.



St. Martin Parish: 977 of the 35,248 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 2.77 percent.



St. Mary Parish: 592 of the 30,400 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 1.95 percent.



Vermilion Parish: 1,091 of the 38,064 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 2.87 percent.

If you'd like to see the numbers for yourself, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

You can find the figures for early voting here, and the figures for voter registration here.