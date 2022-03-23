Drone video shows tornado damage, Gov Edwards to visit impacted areas

Drone video taken Wednesday morning shows the damage caused by an overnight tornado.

Video shared by Kellen Thompson Sr on Facebook, shows the devastation left in Arabi, Louisiana after the tornado moved through.

A number of homes in the area were destroyed, with others receiving serious damage. The path of the tornado can be clearly seen in the drone video.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann said during a news conference that one person was confirmed dead and multiple others were injured in the suburb.

Officials worked into the night to rescue any individuals trapped in the tornado-affected areas of the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East communities. More can be found here.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation says tornado debris in St. Bernard is making it not safe to sightsee or travel.

Tornado debris in St. Bernard. It is not safe to sightsee! DOTD staff and other responders will be assisting those in need and clearing debris. pic.twitter.com/TXYKL4fXMQ — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) March 23, 2022

The department and other responders will be assisting those in need and clearing debris.

Gov. Edwards will travel to areas impacted by last night’s tornadoes, where he will conduct a flyover and then meet with local officials and tour damage on the ground. This afternoon, he will hold a media briefing with local officials in St. Bernard Parish at 1:00 pm.

The Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force is also on the ground in Arabi and surrounding areas. The group is sharing images of the damage as they conduct operations.

