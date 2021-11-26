Drew Brees honored at Superdome, delivers speech to fans on Thanksgiving

Gayle Benson presented the future hall of famer, Drew Brees, at the Saints vs. Buffalo Bills game at the Superdome on Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday marked the first time Brees, who called the game's tv broadcast, was back in the dome since announcing his retirement earlier this year, according to WBRZ.

Fans in the dome could be heard loud and clear in excitement to finally hear from the former New Orleans Saints quarterback that spent 15 years with the team.

Drew Brees' message to #Saints fans ⚜️



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/AC2JNPjVRl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 26, 2021

"Thank you to the great city of New Orleans. Thank you to the WHO DAT Nation. We have experience so many unbelievable moments on this field and in this city. Thank you for loving us. Thank you for embracing me and my family. We will always love you. We will always work to make you proud," Brees said.

Brees brought a sentimental moment to the half-time show, to hear the WHO DAT chant one more time while he's on the field.

"Back in 2010 we created the WHO DAT chant. It was loud then, but I know it could be even louder. So one last time, let's make them hear it. The greatest fans in the world. The WHO DAT nation. Let's blow the top off this dome. Let's make them feel it and hear it," Brees cheered.

Brees was also joined on the field by Southern University's Human Jukebox, which performed at halftime.

