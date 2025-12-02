Downtown folks against route change, survey shows

A recent survey of Downtown businesses, residents and property owners found that a majority is not in favor of the proposed Mardi Gras parade route change - and a very large majority believe they should have been consulted before the decision was made.

At issue is the announcement recently by the Boulet administration that the old route - which hasn't been used for decades - would resume, with the parades traveling down Jefferson Street.

In the 1990s that route was changed, after millions were spent on the Streetscape project which put cypress trees, paving and railings on Downtown's main drag. The concern was that the boisterous crowds of carnival would damage the beautification the city had paid so much to install. Indeed, more than $250,000 in new plantings were just installed along Jefferson Street - where a route change would place carnival crowds in a couple months.

The survey was conducted this past weekend among members of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, according to DLU CEO Kevin Blanchard. To see the full results, scroll down. Blanchard sent the results to council members Tuesday afternoon.

The bottom line finding of the survey was that 53 percent of the people who responded area against the idea of restoring the old route, and only 37 percent were in favor of that change.

A much larger majority - 77 percent, felt that Downtown businesses and property owners should have been involved in the decision.

Only 27 percent of business owners said they would remain open during Mardi Gras if the route were changed, and 54 percent of those surveyed said they supported an ordinance before the council that would formalize the process for major downtown events and include formal input from downtown.

The survey also asked for comments about the situation.

One person, who was against the change, said there's no room:

“There’s not enough space for the crowds that have grown over the years. Those crowds will also be destructive to lots of work happening downtown, including brand new planting. It’s very disruptive to downtown businesses.”

Another, supported the changed but called for "proper planning. We need to invest in the proper safeguards, staffing, security and protection of downtown assets.”

Blanchard said he felt the response was good, and while it wasn't scientific he hoped it would be useful.

"Not surprisingly, Downtown residents and business owners, even those who agree with the decision to move the route this year, believe that Downtown should have a formal voice in the process. That’s because they understand the historically critical role that Downtown has played in making large-scale community events successful," Blanchard wrote. "Hope you find this information useful. Like we’ve said for the last few weeks, this survey reflects Downtown is excited about making Mardi Gras better, but anxious to get the details right. I will be there this evening to answer whatever questions you may have."

KATC TV3 will be at the meeting, too.

Here's the survey: