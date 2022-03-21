DOTD urging drivers to take precautions during severe weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding drivers to take extra precautions when traveling during severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During unfavorable weather conditions, if motorists must drive, they should adhere to the following safety tips:

Do not drive unless you must.

Avoid driving in standing or running water.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers

Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.

Never drive around or remove “road closed” barricades for any reason.

DOTD says crews are monitoring weather forecasts and are prepared to address any roadways that are affected by weather conditions.

In the event flooding occurs, some roadways may become impassable. DOTD staff have prepared the necessary resources, such as chain saws and other equipment, to clear roads as soon as possible if they become impassable.

Road crews are on standby to address any concerns. Check https://gohsep.la.gov/emergency/ for more information on the storm.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes to impacted areas by utilizing the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the website at http://www.511la.org/ or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD here.

Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

