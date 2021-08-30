DOTD reminding drivers it may still be unsafe to travel on Louisiana roadways

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding drivers that fallen trees, downed power lines and other debris may have made many roads in south Louisiana impassable.

These roads include portions of I-10 and I-12.

DOTD says that debris will be common on roadways in areas that were in the path of Hurricane Ida.

Once it’s deemed safe to begin clearing the roads, DOTD says their staff and resources will assess damage and begin clearing those areas.

Damage assessment teams will be in the impacted areas as soon as possible to determine the extent of the damage to the roads and bridges. DOTD says these assessments may take some time.

To see the latest information on closed or blocked roadways in southeast Louisiana, visit 511la.org.

More drivers are expected to be out on the roadways no that many of the curfews in the Acadiana area have been lifted.

