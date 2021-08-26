DOTD prepares roads, interstates ahead of Ida

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is in the process of preparing for the storm by making sure all hurricane storm vehicles and equipment is ready to go if the time comes.

They're also closely monitoring the track of the storm to make sure lanes on the I-10 evacuation route are accessible to get people out safely if necessary.

DOTD also has an alert system that will alert residents of any closures and 511 that shows real time closures and openings.

"The main thing that we really want to encourage motorists is that any time there's ... a possibility of some storm-related activity that could be approaching the area, again we want to encourage them to prepare," said DOTD Public Information Officer Deidra Druilhet. "And you want to make sure what your evacuation routes are, and you can find those at getagameplan.org."

