DOTD offers safety tips for driving during inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) advises motorists to use caution when traveling during hazardous weather conditions, as severe weather and heavy rains are forecast for areas of the state.

During inclement weather, motorists should be aware of and adhere to the following tips:



Do not drive, unless you must.

Do not drive distracted.

Do not drive through standing water. "Turn around, don't drown."

Be aware of wind gusts.

Avoid driving through areas with downed power lines or other debris.

Never use cruise control when visibility is low or the road is wet.

Plan for more travel time.

Leave extra room between vehicles.

Always use headlights when windshield wipers are on, as it is a law.

Never move or drive around any closed signs or barricades.

According to LaDOTD, in the event flooding occurs, personnel will make the appropriate decisions to close roadways and movable bridges, and suspend or reduce the ferry services for the safety of the traveling public.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling by utilizing the following resources:



511 Traveler Information : Travelers can find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from a telephone and saying the route or region. Travelers can also download the Louisiana 511 mobile app.

MyDOTD : Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD here.