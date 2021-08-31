DOTD: I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans open to emergency responders only

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that I-10 is open between Baton Rouge and New Orleans for emergency responders only.

The Department said that debris in the roadway is making that portion of the interstate unsafe for the traveling public.

"DOTD appreciates your patience as crews work swiftly to clear the roadways," they said. "Safety is of the utmost importance, for both our crews and motorists."

DOTD is also reminding motorists that it is unlawful to drive around a road-closed barricade for any reason.

The Department and many law enforcement agencies have put up barricades to protect motorists from any dangerous situations on the roadway.

Motorists are advised to check www.511la.org or dial 511 to remain up-to-date on the latest closures.

Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

In places most affected by Hurricane Ida, officials are asking those who evacuated to remain evacuated until they announce it is safe to return.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel