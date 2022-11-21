DOTD employee killed in attack

PORT ALLEN, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating the attack of a Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) employee and deputy-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, shortly after 12 pm on I-10 westbound west of LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Officials say an emergency call was made in reference to an individual attacking a DOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) unit employee. Upon deputies' arrival, the suspect was actively attacking the MAP unit employee. Deputies engaged the suspect with gunfire.

The MAP unit employee and the suspect were both transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

A family member tells WAFB the victim is Darrell Guillory, 66.

Police say they believe Guillory was assisting the individual before the stabbing occurred.

“The investigation remains ongoing with further information to be released in coordination with the West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time,” said Lousiana State Police.

Baton Rouge Police confirmed with WAFB that Guillory was a retired police officer.

To read WAFB's full story, click here.

The investigation remains ongoing with further information to be released with the West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.