DOTD announces bids for 19 projects around the state

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that 19 projects around the state have recently received bids.

DOTD says fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $51.1 million.

“As 2022 moves into its second quarter, we’re pleased to announce 19 new projects around the state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “There are several overlay projects. There are also several projects to enhance the safety of the traveling public, most notably the installation of flashing yellow arrow signals throughout Caddo Parish.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:



Replacement of Dorcheat Bayou Bridge on LA 160 in Webster Parish: $9,387,832.12

Pavement/ Overlay:



Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 538 between U.S. 71 and LA 1 in Caddo Parish: $789,945.00

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 154 between LA 507 and LA 793 in Bienville Parish: $5,551,097.60

Milling, patching, overlay, and striping on LA 1165 between LA 29 and LA 104 in Evangeline Parish : $4,389,741.28

Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 13 between LA 91 and Evangeline Parish line in Evangeline and St. Landry parishes : $3,237,225.65

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 35 between LA 82 and LA 335 in Vermilion Parish : $1,980,991.94

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 867 between U.S. 425 and LA 577 in Franklin Parish: $1,709,790.80

Milling, overlay, and drainage on LA 840-6 between U.S. 80 and Forsythe Ave. in Ouachita Parish: $848,424.10

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:



Turn lanes for emergency staging area on U.S. 71 in Rapides Parish: $866,189.34

Left turn lanes, median control, and signal timings on LA 3002 in Livingston Parish: $4,555,000.00

Intersection improvements on LA 2 at LA 15 in Union Parish: $366,118.43

Exit ramp extension on I-20 westbound at Arcadia in Bienville Parish: $454,572.30

Exit ramp extension on I-20 eastbound at LA 157 in Bossier Parish: $846,087.25

Flashing yellow arrows throughout Caddo Parish: $7,592,903.55

Striping and signage on various local roads in Sabine and Vernon parishes: $1,370,272.10

Left turn lanes on LA 1 at Regal Dr. in Caddo Parish: $3,721,842.61

Other:



Sidewalks and lighting along U.S. 165 (Masonic Dr.) in Rapides Parish: $1,074,874.10

North Bossier shared-use trail in Bossier Parish: $640,163.50

Emergency ditch, culvert, and catch basin cleaning on LA 23 in Plaquemines Parish: $1,733,008.00

DOTD says when bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review.

DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.

