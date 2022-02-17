DOTD announces bid results for 24 statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 24 projects around the state recently went to bid.

According to DOTD, Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $83.2 million.

“This is a busy month as far as project bids go,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “The 24 projects that were let range from routine paving jobs to bridge replacements to bicycle paths. But these new projects also reaffirm our dedication to safety as some of them involve new turn lanes and cable barriers.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:



Replacement of various bridges on LA 485 in Natchitoches Parish: $13,727,495.43

Replacement of bridges on Jude Rd. and Placide Rd. in Vermilion Parish : $1,590,014.90

: $1,590,014.90 Replacement of coulee bridge on Hapsburg Ln. in Lafayette Parish : $890,356.80

: $890,356.80 Replacement of creek bridge on Wadesboro Rd. in Tangipahoa Parish: $555,055.35

Pier fender repair on Horace Wilkinson Bridge in East Baton Rouge Parish: $1,792,800.00

Pavement/ Overlay:



Milling, patching, paving, and drainage on LA 8 between LA 119 and LA 1 in Rapides Parish: $6,321,487.15

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 87 between LA 3182 and LA 670 in St. Mary Parish : $4,301,258.88

: $4,301,258.88 Milling, paving, and drainage on LA 308 between LA 70 and Ascension Parish line in Assumption Parish: $4,036,740.25

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and paving on LA 20 between Ducros Rd. and LA 648 in Terrebonne Parish: $1,583,855.18

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 308 between Theriot Canal and St. Charles Bridge in Lafourche Parish: $3,047,696.69

Patching and overlay on LA 23 between Lapalco Blvd. and Dale Ave. in Jefferson Parish: $900,777.77

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 165 between LA 2 and PR 1110 in Morehouse and Ouachita parishes: $6,232,601.20

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 99/LA 102 between W. LA 102 and LA 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish : $5,212,401.75

: $5,212,401.75 Microsurfacing (sealing) and striping on LA 384 between LA 1144 and Calcasieu Parish Line in Cameron Parish: $485,901.51

Grading, milling, overlay, and drainage on LA 1107 between LA 367 and LA 1105 in Acadia Parish : $1,733,389.54

: $1,733,389.54 Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 109 between LA 12 and Beauregard Parish line in Calcasieu Parish: $3,598,078.51

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 1055 between LA 1054 and Washington Parish line in Tangipahoa and Washington parishes: $2,696,621.90

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 17 between Gaddis St. and Arkansas state line in West Carroll Parish: $8,245,628.45

Milling and overlay on LA 1148 between LA 1 and LA 988 in Iberville Parish: $623,283.85

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 1016-2 between Ave. A and LA 70 in Assumption Parish: $558,810.44

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:



Left turn lanes, median control, and traffic signalization on LA 3002 between LA 3003 and U.S. 190 in Livingston Parish: $3,460,980.57

Roadway lighting on U.S. 165 in Ouachita Parish: $2,299,055.55

Cable barriers and barrier wall on I-10 between Chef Menteur Hwy. and I-510 in Orleans Parish: $8,943,003.12

Other:



Bike path and sidewalks along W. Causeway and N. Causeway service roads between Sandra Lee Dr. and Monroe St. in St. Tammany Parish: $379,938.47

DOTD explains that when bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors, they say.

For more information about these projects, visit www.dotd.la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel