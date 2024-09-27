DOC removes Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Warden

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has placed Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Head Warden Donnie Bordelon on suspension pending investigation. The Department relieved Bordelon of his official duties as Head Warden of Hunt effective immediately, according to a press release from the DOC. The above actions were taken in part due to concerns as to Bordelon's oversight of the prison, including the investigation process into an alleged inappropriate use of force incident over the weekend.

The Department has also placed on suspension pending investigation a correctional officer for his part in the alleged inappropriate use of force incident. That officer's name is being withheld until the investigation is completed.

Dixon Correctional Institute Warden Edward "Dusty" Bickham will serve as interim onsite Head Warden of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center until a replacement is chosen to lead Hunt.

As this is an active investigation, no further details are available at this time.