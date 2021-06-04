Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for parishes affected by May storms

Residents and businesses of five Louisiana parishes are now eligible to recieve disaster unemployment assistance (DUA), accroding to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding which occurred between May 17 and May 21, 2021, can apply.

LWC is now accepting applications for DUA from residents and businesses in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Layette Parishes

Individuals affected in these designated disaster areas must file DUA applications by the July 6, 2021 deadline.

DUA is available to those who:

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment

not qualify for regular unemployment benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Extended Benefits (EB) from any state

Were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster

Can not physically access the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state, or local government in immediate response to the disaster

Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household

LWC says applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause for filing after that date.

Proof of employment/self-employment must be submitted no later than 21 days after filing your claim.

The following documents are acceptable as proof of employment:

Payroll voucher closest in date to the last work week

Employment and earnings statement from employer with name, address and contact information

Written statement from employer

Notarized affidavit from person with name, address and contact information who can verify claimant’s employment and unemployment (this is for those workers who are unable to reach their employer)

Business records (bank statements, business receipts, licenses, advertisements, invoices, appointment books, financial statements)

Notarized statement from person with name, address, and contact information who can verify your selfemployment and unemployment

LWC says that if you are self-employed, your 2020 federal income tax return and schedules can serve as proof of prior wages, but does not substantiate your proof of employment at the time of the disaster.

DUA is available for weeks of unemployment beginning May 23, 2021 until December 4, 2021, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster.

Due to unprecedented call volume at this time, LWC says applicants are strongly encouraged to file their DUA applications online by visiting www.laworks.net through the LWC’s HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) portal.

Applicants may also file by telephone by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866-783-5567 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CDT.

