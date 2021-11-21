Dirt bike operator killed in crash

A Napoleonville man died Saturday evening while riding his dirt bike, Troopers say.

Ray Gilton, 35, died in the Highway 1 crash, State Police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed Gilton, who was operating a KTM dirt bike, was traveling south on the southbound shoulder of LA Hwy 1 at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on LA Hwy 1 and began to turn left onto Mathew Street. Gilton failed to come to a stop, struck the side of the Chevrolet, and was ejected.

Gilton was not wearing a DOT approved helmet and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Gilton and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, motorcyclists are 29 times more likely than vehicle occupants to die in a crash. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired, obeying all traffic laws, and wearing a DOT approved helmet can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 37 fatal crashes resulting in 47 deaths in 2021.