Digital and tech jobs offered at online career fair

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Lafayette and New Orleans.

The online event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid and remote positions such as ETL Database Tech Lead, Mainframe Production Support Analyst, Senior Software Engineer, Entry Level Software Developer, Help Desk Support Analyst, TSS Cyber Analyst Associate, TSS Senior RPA Developer, Financial Analyst, Sales Enablement Coordinator and more. Internship opportunities include Web, Java and .NET positions.

Five companies seeking to fill more than 50 job openings have committed to participate in the career fair to date:



CGI, Lafayette

GDIT, Bossier City

Netchex, Covington

Rural Sourcing, Baton Rouge

SchoolMint, Lafayette and New Orleans

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the LED FastStart Recruitment platform was launched, over 2,200 job seekers have participated in 27 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other industry sectors are scheduled throughout the year.

To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here.

To register for this event, go here.

