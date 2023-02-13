Details, ticket info released for Antiques Roadshow visit to Baton Rouge

The popular PBS show, Antiques Roadshow, is coming to Baton Rouge in May, and more details have been released.
The show will be filmed on May 2 at the LSU Rural Life Museum in the capitol city.
Here are more details, released by Louisiana Public Broadcasting today:
TICKET OPPORTUNTIES
Tickets are required! Only a certain number of people will be allowed to take part on appraisal day, so you’ll need to have an official ticket to enter. There are two ways to get tickets; you can enter the FREE ticket lottery for a chance to win two passes on appraisal day, or you can guarantee your entry and support LPB at the same time by purchasing a VIP EXPERIENCE ticket. Go to www.lpb.org/roadshowbr [lpb.org] for details on both options!
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
We’re going to need a lot of helping hands to put this show on! You can sign up to be a volunteer at www.lpb.org/RoadshowVolunteers [lpb.org] .