Destruction in Houma; residents fear looters

It's a scene of destruction in Houma: Trees split in half, on top of homes, and cars, roofs gone, power lines in the roads.

The front of businesses completely gone.

Some families we spoke with tell us they can't communicate with their family members due to the lack of cell phone service

"We just pulled up and Billie said, hey that's Tyler. Thank god he is ok," says Melissa Cangelosi.

She and her brother Tyler took shelter in separate parishes. Monday morning she came to check on her mother's house, only to find Tyler. Before that moment, she hadn't heard from him since the hurricane roared across the state.

"I don't have service," she said. "I knew he was OK, but to see him is different."

Now that they're together, and despite having no power or water, the siblings say they will stay to protect their property from looters.

That's something police fear is becoming a problem.

"We're doing everything we can, we stayed behind. We're going to patrol and do everything we can to protect their homes," says Lt. Travis Theriot of Houma Police.

A spokesperson with the police department says a n officer was injured in a Monday afternoon car crash; he was hit on his way to a possible looting.

"They've got looters and stuff out here. The men stayed behind, we have to protect our things," says Tyler Ingram.

Power lines and trees remain down on several road ways across the city, and police are asking anyone who does not need to be in this area, do not come, and please do not drive around.