DeRidder man arrested for alleged abuse of 5-month-old child

A DeRidder man was arrested last week following an investigation into the alleged abuse of 5-month-old child.

According to the American Press, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Beauregard Health Systems hospital on Tuesday, July 20, to a report of baby boy brought into the emergency room with significant injuries.

The mother of the child reportedly told hospital staff that when she returned home from work the child was not behaving normally.

The hospital reportedly told deputies that injuries found on the child included bruising to his face and neck. These injuries were "non-accidental," they said.

The child had allegedly been left in the care of 23-year-old Levi Chase Darbonne.

Darbonne, who is identified as the boyfriend of the child's mother, was located a a residence in DeRidder and arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

His bond has not been set.

The child was reportedly transported to LSU Hospital in Shreveport and is listed in critical condition.

Read more about the incident, here.

