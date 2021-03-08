Department of Corrections to hold workforce reentry webinars for employers

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections as a part of WorkforceWednesdays will be hosting a 30-minute weekly webinar series aimed at educating potential employers on the benefits of hiring returning incarcerated individuals.

The webinars start at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays March 10, 2021 through April 7, 2021.

The following topics and links to each registration are listed below;

March 10, 2021 - On the Job Training - Creating a pipeline of qualified workers;

- Creating a pipeline of qualified workers; March 17, 2021 - Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) - Receive up to $2,400 for qualified second chance new hires;

- Receive up to $2,400 for qualified second chance new hires; March 24, 2021 - Fidelity Bonding - Learn how this free business insurance policy reduces the financial burden of hiring; and

- Learn how this free business insurance policy reduces the financial burden of hiring; and April 7, 2021 - Success Stories and Q&A - Listen to local businesses describe their experience embracing Second Chances.

Approximately 16,000 DOC incarcerated people release from prison each year. These individuals are returning family members, community members, and potential employees. Many return to their communities with enhanced soft skills, certifications, and credentials in an array of occupations they have earned through programs and supports offered during their incarceration.

DPS&C says they have taken measures to ensure a safe return to the community through employment preparation programs and support. DPS&C offers more than 130 stackable industry-based credentials in areas such as construction, welding, culinary arts, automotive, Servsafe, horticulture, and many more. During their sentence, individuals are encouraged to participate in Certified Treatment and Rehabilitative Programs to ensure success when reentering.

In addition to these valuable education and preparation programs and courses, DPS&C has collaborated with ATLO, a Louisiana-based software company, to create the Louisiana Reentry Workforce Job Portal to link releasing individuals with prospective employers. The job portal is one of the first of its kind and is a secure and confidential platform. The interactive employment portal allows incarcerated individuals to post their resumes and qualifications, and search for and apply for potential jobs. Employers can post jobs and review the resumes of incarcerated individuals, expected release dates, and home parishes to find suitable candidates for employment opportunities. Potential employers are vetted by the Department of Corrections for suitability.

The #WorkforceWednesdays webinars are free and open to all business, government agencies, and the general public. To register for each webinar, visit doc.la.gov/reentry .

Should employers need assistance, have any questions about fair hiring practices, or questions about #WorkforceWednesdays or the Reentry Workforce Portal please email reentryworkforce@la.gov .

