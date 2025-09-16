Department confirms 5th Vibrio vulnificus death, 26 cases

The Louisiana Department of Health is confirming the fifth death this year from Vibrio vulnificus and continuing to urge residents to take precautions to prevent infection. The Department is still seeing a higher number of Vibrio cases and deaths than are typically reported.

Vibrio are bacteria that naturally live in coastal waters and are found in higher numbers from May to October, when water temperatures are warmer. Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when an open wound is exposed to coastal waters or when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters.

About a dozen species of Vibrio can cause human illness, including gastrointestinal illness, wound infections, or blood poisoning (septicemia). Some Vibrio species, such as Vibrio vulnificus, can cause severe and life-threatening infections. Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can become seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.

So far in 2025, 26 cases have been reported among Louisiana residents. All of these patients were hospitalized, and five of these illnesses resulted in death. Of those 26 cases, 85% reported wound/seawater exposure, and 24 of the 26 (92%) are reported to have at least one underlying health condition. During the same time period over the previous 10 years, an average of 10 Vibrio vulnificus cases and one death have been reported annually in Louisiana.

Nationally, 150 to 200 cases of Vibrio vulnificus are reported annually in the U.S., with approximately 50% of cases occurring in Gulf States (Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida). To date, in the U.S., Louisiana and Florida have seen the greatest number of cases and deaths.

Anyone can get a Vibrio infection. However, some medical conditions and treatments can increase your risk for infection and severe complications, including:

Having liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia,

Receiving immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of a disease,

Taking medicine that decreases stomach acid levels, and

Having had recent stomach surgery. Signs and symptoms

Gastrointestinal infection:

Watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Chills

Vibrio wound infection:

Fever

Redness

Pain

Swelling

Warmth

Discoloration

Discharge



Vibrio bloodstream infection:

Fever

Chills

Dangerously low blood pressure

Blistering skin lesions

Precautions that can help keep you safe

Stay out of brackish or salt water if you have a wound (including cuts and scrapes), or cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if there's a possibility it could come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.



Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water if they have been exposed to brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.



If you develop a skin infection, tell your medical provider if your skin has come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.



Use caution when consuming raw or undercooked seafood, especially if you have a weakened immune system, are pregnant, or have certain medical conditions like liver or stomach disorders.



Always wash your hands with soap and water after handling raw shellfish.



Avoid contaminating cooked seafood with raw seafood and their juices.

If you are in a group at higher risk for severe infection: