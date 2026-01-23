Delta suspends scheduled disconnections due to weather

New Orleans, LA — Delta Utilities is suspending all scheduled natural gas service disconnections effective immediately due to forecasted winter weather conditions across our operating footprint. Disconnections will remain suspended throughout the duration of the severe weather advisory.

Safety is our top priority, and this suspension of our scheduled disconnections ensures that all customers will maintain access to essential heating services during this period of extreme cold.

During the suspension period:



No customers will be disconnected for non-payment.

Emergency service and safety-related work will continue as scheduled.

Delta Utilities will continue to accept payments.



Delta Utilities offers resources to help customers manage their bills:



Levelized Billing [deltautilities.com] : Customers can spread higher winter costs evenly throughout the year.



: Customers can spread higher winter costs evenly throughout the year. Payment Arrangements: [deltautilities.com] Customers may qualify for payment arrangements on current bills and/or a past due amount.



Customers may qualify for payment arrangements on current bills and/or a past due amount. Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): [deltautilities.com] Offers federally funded assistance to help manage costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and home repairs.



Customers can contact Delta Utilities for more information about payment options and assistance programs. Customer service representatives are available Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The emergency line remains available 24/7. If customers experience a potential gas leak or other emergency, call Delta Utilities and 911 from a safe location.

WINTER WEATHER PREPARATIONS

Customers Are Encouraged To:



Make sure outdoor vent openings and air intakes remain clear and unobstructed

Use a soft brush or broom to gently remove snow or ice from your gas meter

If snow or ice cannot be safely removed, please contact Delta Utilities for assistance

Ensure your heating system is working properly; malfunctioning equipment can cause fires or carbon monoxide exposure

Check that carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are working properly

Inspect and maintain the customer‑owned piping connecting the natural gas meter to your home or business



Customers Should Avoid:



Using natural gas appliances such as stoves, ovens, ranges, or dryers to heat your home

Operating generators indoors or in enclosed areas; generators should be used outdoors and at least 20 feet from windows, doors, and vents

Piling snow, ice, or debris on or near natural gas meters or appliance vents

Removing ice or snow using sharp objects, chemicals, salt, hot water, or force



Delta Utilities encourages customers to stay prepared by creating an emergency supply kit [weather.gov] , continuing to monitor local weather conditions, and staying informed throughout the winter weather event.

For safety information and the latest updates, visit: deltautilities.com/sela/corporate/storm-information [deltautilities.com]