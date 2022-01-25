Deadline to request P-EBT changes through Parent Portal, Jan. 31

After January 31, parents will no longer be able to request changes to their child’s 2020-21 Pandemic EBT case through the P-EBT Parent Portal.

Over the last year, Louisiana has issued about $811.4 million in P-EBT benefits to almost 1 million students and children through P=EBT for the 2020-21 School Year, Summer P-EBT, and Child Care P-EBT.

The Department of Children and Family Services is currently working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to request benefits for the current (2021-22) school year, they announced on Monday.

"We will make more information available on this and Summer P-EBT if and when plans are approved. There is currently no information regarding further issuances of Child Care P-EBT."

Students are eligible for K-12 P-EBT if they received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program, including schools that provide free meals to all students under the “Community Eligibility Provision”, and were in a hybrid or fully virtual learning situation as reported by the school, they say.

And if you received a card in your child’s name for the 2020-21 school year, do not throw the card away as future benefits will be issued to the same card.

To view benefits that have already been issued to your child, visit the P-EBT Parent Portal. For more on P-EBT, visit pebt-la.org.

