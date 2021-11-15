Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ida assistance is Nov. 29

Hurricane Ida survivors still have two weeks to apply for individual assistance from FEMA.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Monday, November 29.

Assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

According to FEMA, applications can be completed online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585.

Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator.

FEMA says that November 29 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan. SBA representatives are available at disaster recovery centers. Businesses and residents can also visit sba.gov/disaster-assistance, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 (TTY) 800-877-8339, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print, etc.) may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance. All DRC centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for all visitors, employees and volunteers.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

