Deadline extended for volunteer awards

BATON ROUGE, La. – Volunteer Louisiana has extended the deadline for nominations for the Champions of Service Awards to Friday, February 13. This annual recognition honors volunteers who go above and beyond in service to their communities across Louisiana.

The Champions of Service Awards recognize individuals, volunteer groups, businesses, and national service members whose commitment and leadership create meaningful impact in communities throughout the state.

“Louisiana’s volunteers are making a difference every day, and they deserve to be recognized,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our Champions of Service represent the compassion, resilience, and dedication that define our state, and we are proud to honor those who give their time and talents to make Louisiana a better place for everyone. I encourage you to take a moment to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond in service to their community so we can honor those who truly embody the spirit of service across our state.”

Each year, Champions of Service award winners are selected from seven geographic regions across the state, along with one AmeriCorps member and one volunteer group recognized statewide. Honorees will be visited in their community to see their service in action and celebrated at a statewide luncheon in Baton Rouge on April 27, 2026, during National Volunteer Month.

“The Champions of Service Awards lift up the stories of people who are making a big difference in their community, often without recognition” said Judd Jeansonne, Executive Director of Volunteer Louisiana.

Nominations for the Champions of Service Awards are submitted online and include basic information about the nominee along with a brief narrative describing their service and community impact. Anyone may submit a nomination. Strong nominations highlight clear examples of service, the needs being addressed, and the difference the nominee’s efforts have made.

To submit a nomination or for more information, visit Volunteer Louisiana’s Champions of Service Award webpage [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]. For questions regarding the awards or nomination process, email volunteerlouisiana@crt.la.gov.

Volunteer Louisiana, established in 1993 and housed within the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, supports 14 AmeriCorps State programs, promotes volunteerism, and coordinates spontaneous, unaffiliated volunteers during disasters. Funded in part by AmeriCorps, Volunteer Louisiana is governed by a board of volunteer commissioners appointed by the Governor. For more information, visit VolunteerLouisiana.gov [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].