Deadline approaching for Hurricane Ida FEMA assistance

FEMA is encouraging Hurricane Ida survivors to apply for disaster assistance before the deadline.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 29.

FEMA says that sometimes homeowners don’t apply because they believe the damage to their home is insufficient, but later discover hidden disaster-related damage. Survivors whose homes were damaged or who lost personal property during Hurricane Ida must apply before Nov. 29 to participate in FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, they say.

FEMA has several Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) located throughout the state. However, you do not have to visit a DRC in person to apply with FEMA. The fastest ways to apply for assistance are:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Download FEMA’s mobile app. Select Disaster Resources and click on Apply for Assistance Online.

DRCs are staffed by representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and sometimes other federal and local agencies and non-governmental resources. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit www.FEMA.gov/DRC. All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for both FEMA specialists and survivors.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, large print, etc.) may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

