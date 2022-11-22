DCFS Urges SNAP, P-EBT recipients to monitor purchases after possible card skimmer activity

According to the Department of Children and Family Services, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits are urged to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PINs after possible card skimmer activity occurred in Sabine Parish.

DCFS said the theft of benefits appears to be relatively isolated at this time and out of an abundance of caution, encourage EBT cardholders to take reasonable steps to prevent fraudulent activity on their cards given that many people are doing holiday meal shopping.

Those precautions include:

Strengthening the card's Personal Identification Number (PIN)

Monitoring card activity using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app, and

Being cautious when using the card, including checking out the card terminal for potential skimming equipment and shielding their PIN entry from view when making purchases.

Officials said federal food assistance benefits are not reimbursable if stolen.

EBT card PINs should be numbers that cannot be reasonably guessed by someone attempting to fraudulently access benefits. PINs should not include the cardholder's birthdate, year of birth, last four digits of their Social Security Number, last four digits of their card number, four consecutive digits (e.g., 1234), four identical digits (e.g., 1111), or numbers beginning with 0 (e.g., 0542).

The LifeInCheck EBT mobile app allows users to review their card activity, including most recent transactions and available balance, as well as reset their PIN. Cardholders may also access this information and reset their PIN by visiting www.LifeInCheckEBT.com [dcfs.louisiana.gov] or by calling the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117.

In addition, EBT cardholders and retailers are reminded that Card Not Present transactions are not allowed, except through approved online retailers like Amazon Pantry and Walmart. In all other cases, the card must be physically swiped for purchases. If the magstripe doesn't work, the cashier may manually enter the card number, followed by the cardholder entering their PIN on the keypad.

A joint investigation with law enforcement is ongoing.

For more information on the LifeInCheck EBT app, resetting a PIN, or other EBT-related questions, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/ebt [dcfs.louisiana.gov].